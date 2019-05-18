Dr. James Little, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Little, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Little, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Little works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ucla Integrated Provider Network2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1060, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Little?
My bunion surgery was mostly painless. If he’d done my first one, I wouldn’t have waited 20 yrs to do the 2nd one.
About Dr. James Little, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992866412
Education & Certifications
- Beverly Hills Med Ctr
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Oklahoma University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little works at
Dr. Little has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.