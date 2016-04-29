Overview

Dr. James Little Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.