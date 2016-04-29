See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. James Little Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Little Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    35200 Dequindre Rd Ste 100, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 29, 2016
    Dr. Little is one of the smartest and most intelligent Dr. I have ever been the pleasure of having as my Dr. He cared for me for 2 months in the hospital. He always followed though and was there along with his P.A. Frank Sass. In the office , never any time waiting for the doctor. You only wait about 5 min. in the nice waiting room. He always takes time explaining and doing tests to see how I am doing.. He does ultra sounds, lab tests, stress test etc in the office. His staff is great.
    About Dr. James Little Jr, MD

