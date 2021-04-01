Dr. Lisi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lisi, MD
Dr. James Lisi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Elyria Family Health Center303 Chestnut Commons Dr, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 695-4000
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 617-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Ohio Endoscopy Center30701 Clemens Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 617-1212
Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital33300 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lisi is the best gastroenterologist! He is very compassionate. He took very good care of me. I had an EGD and Colonoscopy performed by Dr Lisi without complications. He diagnosed and treated me and I am feeling so much better. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Lisi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023101391
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Lisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisi has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.