Dr. James Lisak, MD

Neurology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. James Lisak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lisak works at JAMES C LISAK, MD in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James C Lisak, MD
    360 Faunce Corner Rd Unit 3, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Patient Reviews

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lisak?

    May 25, 2020
    I would be remiss if I did not also include Nancy in my appreciation of Dr Lisak. She has always been kind and gracious. She is an asset in his office.
    Shirley Luongo, Tiverton, RI — May 25, 2020
    About Dr. James Lisak, MD

    • Neurology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336182260
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Duke University Hospital
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
