Dr. James Lipstate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lipstate, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Lipstate works at
Locations
Lafayette Arthritis & Endocrine Clinic4212 W Congress St Ste 2300A, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 237-7801
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipstate?
I am so impressed with Dr. Lipstate's approach; he is professional, thorough, and compassionate. I get the impression that I could not be in better hands when it comes to my autoimmune issues and severe arthritis.
About Dr. James Lipstate, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- U Ala
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipstate has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipstate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipstate has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipstate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipstate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipstate.
