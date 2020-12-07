Overview

Dr. James Lipstate, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Lipstate works at Lafayette Arthritis And Endocrine Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.