Dr. James Lipinski, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Lipinski, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Menomonee Falls, WI.
Dr. Lipinski works at
Locations
1
Deerwood Orthodontics Menomonee FallsN80W17707 Custer Ln, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions (262) 261-3272
2
Deerwood Orthodontics Cudahy3527 E Squire Ave, Cudahy, WI 53110 Directions (414) 377-5851
3
Deerwood Orthodontics Bayshore500 W Silver Spring Dr Ste K230, Glendale, WI 53217 Directions (414) 377-5850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Lipinski, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipinski accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipinski works at
