Overview

Dr. James Lipinski, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Menomonee Falls, WI.



Dr. Lipinski works at ForwardDental - Menomonee Falls in Menomonee Falls, WI with other offices in Cudahy, WI and Glendale, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.