Overview

Dr. James Linnick, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center.



Dr. Linnick works at Heartland Medical Care PC in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.