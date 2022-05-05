Overview

Dr. James Linn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.



Dr. Linn works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee - Bariatric Center in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Ovarian Cysts, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.