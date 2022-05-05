Dr. James Linn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Linn, MD
Dr. James Linn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee2301 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3204
Ascension Columbia St Mary's Milwaukee4848 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Directions (414) 769-2540
Ascension Columbia St Mary's Milwaukee2323 S 102nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 769-2540
Champaign Dental Group4027 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3000
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's at Prospect Medical Commons2311 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3000
Dr Linn completed a thorough and rather difficult exam for me. He is knowledgeable, thorough and a genuine individual as was his assistant.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Linn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linn works at
Dr. Linn has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Ovarian Cysts, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Linn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.