Dr. James Link, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Link, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine|Stanford University School of Medicine.

Dr. Link works at Practice in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion
    2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 577-2555
    Medical Clinic at Posada
    265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-0900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Benign Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Monoclonal Gammopathy of Uncertain Significance Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelofibrosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr. Link is excellent in every way!! He’s compassionate, answers all of our questions, explains things well and listens. Thank you, Dr. Link, you’re an excellent doctor.
    About Dr. James Link, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063775104
    Education & Certifications

    • M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
    • University Of California San Diego
    • University Of California San Diego
    • Stanford School Of Medicine|Stanford University School of Medicine
    • University Of Colorado Boulder
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
