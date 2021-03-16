Overview

Dr. James Lingeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Lingeman works at IU Health in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.