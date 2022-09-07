Dr. James Lindner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lindner, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lindner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GREEN MOUNTAIN INSTITUTE OF ACUPUNCTURE AND HOLISTIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lindner works at
Locations
-
1
IU Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2605 E Creeks Edge Dr, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 333-1933
-
2
IU Health Bloomington2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 353-5252
-
3
Indiana University Health Southern Indiana Physicians Inc583 S Clarizz Blvd, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 333-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff are wonderful! Scheduling is easy, and Dr. Lindner is an excellent Physician. He takes the time to explain things and does not rush the patient into surgery. After some time I chose to have surgery on my shoulder and Dr. Lindner did an excellent job. Now, two years later, my other shoulder has been injured, and I will be seeing him again next week. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. James Lindner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1760607253
Education & Certifications
- GREEN MOUNTAIN INSTITUTE OF ACUPUNCTURE AND HOLISTIC MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindner has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.