Dr. James Lindley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lindley, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lindley, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lindley works at
Locations
-
1
James Lindley1 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindley?
Dr. Lindley is very professional & makes you feel comfortable. He takes time with you to explain everything you have concerns about. He shows you your MRI/x-rays, and goes over them with you. He takes his time explaining things. My husband and I both have been seeing him for years, my husband has had a disc replacement in his low back and I've had a disc replacement in my neck. I trust Dr. Lindley.
About Dr. James Lindley, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205825338
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindley works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.