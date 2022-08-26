Overview

Dr. James Linder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennesse Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital.



Dr. Linder works at Hughes Eye Center in Jackson, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.