Dr. James Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Locations
James T Lin MD Inc.8021 Laguna Blvd Ste 3, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 525-1559
Methodist7500 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 423-3000
- 3 7601 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 423-6080
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin is an excellent surgeon and a really good doctor. I have a rare disease. Dr. Lin knew about the disease and was hesitant to do surgery to remove a painful calcinosis, but I insisted. He did a great job and it has not returned. Dr. Lin also has a great sense of humor which is always helpful in stressful situations! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Lin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Japanese
- 1851406540
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
