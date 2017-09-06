See All Plastic Surgeons in Elk Grove, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Lin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Lin works at Neugenesis Plastic Surgery in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James T Lin MD Inc.
    8021 Laguna Blvd Ste 3, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 525-1559
  2. 2
    Methodist
    7500 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 423-3000
  3. 3
    7601 Hospital Dr, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 423-6080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 06, 2017
    Dr. Lin is an excellent surgeon and a really good doctor. I have a rare disease. Dr. Lin knew about the disease and was hesitant to do surgery to remove a painful calcinosis, but I insisted. He did a great job and it has not returned. Dr. Lin also has a great sense of humor which is always helpful in stressful situations! I highly recommend him.
    Folsom, CA — Sep 06, 2017
    About Dr. James Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1851406540
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin speaks Hindi and Japanese.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

