Overview

Dr. James Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Townsend, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Lin works at Island Eye Care in Port Townsend, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Stye and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

