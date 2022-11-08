Overview

Dr. James Lin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Advanced Rheumatology in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.