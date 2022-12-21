Overview

Dr. James Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Lin works at Monterey Spine & Joint in Salinas, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.