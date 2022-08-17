Overview

Dr. James Lin, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.