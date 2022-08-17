See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Shawnee, KS
Dr. James Lin, MD

Neurotology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Lin, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Lin works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    KU MedWest
    7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 (913) 588-1227
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 (913) 588-1227
    University of Kansas Hospital
    10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 (913) 574-7675
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 (913) 588-1227
    Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 3
    10787 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Good doctor but… lacks even the most basic bedside manner / skills.
    — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. James Lin, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316900178
    Education & Certifications

    • USC
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Medical College of Virginia
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

