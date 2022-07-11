See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Alhambra, CA
Dr. James Lin, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (26)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Lin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Lin works at Reproductive Fertility Center in Alhambra, CA with other offices in Corona, CA and Irvine, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Fertility Center
    723 S Garfield Ave Ste 203, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 588-2885
  2. 2
    RFC-Corona
    400 E Rincon St Ste 108, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 272-2221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Shady Canyon Medical Group
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 901, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 453-8600
  4. 4
    Reproductive Fertility Center
    1600 Sand Cyn Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 453-8600

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 11, 2022
    All I can say is positive things about Dr.Lin and his team. Dr.Lin's bedside manner is one of the attributes I loved most about his office. Once your exam is complete Dr.Lin has you meet with him in his office where he takes time to explain next steps in detail. Dr.Lin tells you the facts while exploring every option he feels will give you results. He truly cares you get the family you are seeking. He was authentically happy for our blessings of pregnancy. Over our journey Dr.Lin and team were available to answer all of my questions, always with a sense of urgency and kindness. If we decide to have another child I would only go to Dr.Lin. I am thankful that we found him. I highly recommend him to anyone looking to find a great doctor during their journey.
    Mom to be — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. James Lin, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1083768832
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

