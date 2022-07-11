Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
1
Reproductive Fertility Center723 S Garfield Ave Ste 203, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 588-2885
2
RFC-Corona400 E Rincon St Ste 108, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 272-2221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Shady Canyon Medical Group16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 901, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-8600
4
Reproductive Fertility Center1600 Sand Cyn Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say is positive things about Dr.Lin and his team. Dr.Lin's bedside manner is one of the attributes I loved most about his office. Once your exam is complete Dr.Lin has you meet with him in his office where he takes time to explain next steps in detail. Dr.Lin tells you the facts while exploring every option he feels will give you results. He truly cares you get the family you are seeking. He was authentically happy for our blessings of pregnancy. Over our journey Dr.Lin and team were available to answer all of my questions, always with a sense of urgency and kindness. If we decide to have another child I would only go to Dr.Lin. I am thankful that we found him. I highly recommend him to anyone looking to find a great doctor during their journey.
About Dr. James Lin, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083768832
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.