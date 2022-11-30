See All Oncologists in Los Gatos, CA
Overview

Dr. James Lilja, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Pittsburg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Good Samaritan Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Lilja works at Blossom Ridge Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    For Women By Women
    555 Knowles Dr Ste 203, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 377-9180
  2. 2
    Bay Area Gynecology Oncology
    455 Oconnor Dr Ste 370, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 827-4274
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • O'Connor Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Adenomyosis
Cervical Cancer
Endometriosis
Uterine Cancer
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Cervical Polyps
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Hypertension
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dysplasia
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometrial Cancer
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Female Pelvic Disorders
Genetic Diseases
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
Incontinence
Lump
Mass
Maternal Anemia
Nausea
Ovarian Tumor
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Prolapsed Bladder
Rectocele
Rectovaginal Fistula
Sarcoma
Scleroderma
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Systemic Sclerosis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Tumor
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Diseases
Vaginal Fistula
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Lilja, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225081441
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Medical Center
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center
    • University of Pittsburg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lilja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lilja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lilja has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lilja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

