Dr. James Liguori, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Liguori works at James M. Liguori Physician PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.