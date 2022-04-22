Dr. James Liguori, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liguori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Liguori, DO
Overview
Dr. James Liguori, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Liguori works at
Locations
James M. Liguori Physician PC1999 Marcus Ave Ste M11, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 326-7839
Digestive Medicine of Long Island Pllc2001 Marcus Ave Ste W85, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 326-7839
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Can't say enough wonderful things about Dr Liguori and his staff! From accommodating me with next day appointment for an urgent matter, to unparalleled patient care, and warm/ empathetic staff and going the extra mile when I needed them, there are few practices of this caliber still around today! It was a wonderful experience from start to finish and Dr Liguori has great clinical acumen and a very compassionate bedside manner!! Thank you again!
About Dr. James Liguori, DO
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609890862
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liguori has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liguori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liguori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liguori has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liguori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Liguori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liguori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liguori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liguori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.