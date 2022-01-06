Dr. James Liebmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Liebmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Liebmann, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Northeast Oncology Associates85 Herrick St, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-6850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Beverly Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Fantastic doctor! I couldn't be more comforted and comfortable with this man. He's knowledgeable, engaging, and always seems to make me feel like I'm the most important patient he has. Explanations are always clear, and he's always up to date with the latest medical information concerning my cancer. If I could I would give him 100 stars!!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Nci-Med Branch
- U Wash-Va Hosp
- University of Washington
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Liebmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebmann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebmann speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebmann.
