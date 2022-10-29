Overview

Dr. James Lieber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.



Dr. Lieber works at James G Lieber MD Plc in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.