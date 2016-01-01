Overview

Dr. James Lieb, DO is a Hematology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Lieb works at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, PA with other offices in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.