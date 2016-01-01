Dr. James Libecco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libecco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Libecco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Libecco, MD is a dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. Dr. Libecco completed a residency at Cleveland Clinic. He currently practices at Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Akron3624 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-0555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 266-5500
Mayfield Heights (landerbrook)5915 Landerbrook Dr Ste 120, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 382-3806
Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists1560 Corporate Woods Pkwy, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (866) 337-6631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. James Libecco, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215991393
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Admitting Hospitals
- Akron City Hospital
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
