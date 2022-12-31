Dr. James Libby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Libby, MD
Overview
Dr. James Libby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Center for Urology290 Country Club Dr Ste 240, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (888) 748-3188
Northside Office1100 Lake Hearn Dr Ste 320, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 474-5281
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Semi-Annual visit
About Dr. James Libby, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326146507
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
