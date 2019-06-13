Dr. James Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Liang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Liang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Taipei Medical University.
Dr. Liang works at
Locations
James T Liang MD5500 Ridge Rd Ste 220, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 842-7447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing human being! Wonderful caring Doctor.
About Dr. James Liang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1912967092
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Med Coll
- St Joseph Hosp
- Taipei Medical University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liang accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Liang works at
Dr. Liang speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.