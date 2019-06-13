See All Pediatricians in Cleveland, OH
Dr. James Liang, MD

Pediatrics
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Liang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Taipei Medical University.

Dr. Liang works at James T Liang MD in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James T Liang MD
    5500 Ridge Rd Ste 220, Cleveland, OH 44129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 842-7447

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Immunization Administration
Anxiety
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Immunization Administration

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2019
    Amazing human being! Wonderful caring Doctor.
    Zakclaussell in Cleveland , OH — Jun 13, 2019
    About Dr. James Liang, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1912967092
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio Med Coll
    • St Joseph Hosp
    • Taipei Medical University
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

