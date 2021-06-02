Overview

Dr. James Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Reeves County Hospital District.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.