See All Ophthalmologists in Elkins Park, PA
Dr. James Lewis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Lewis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.

Dr. Lewis works at Eye Institute Of Pennsylvania in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    James S. Lewis, MD
    8380 Old York Rd Ste 110, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 886-9090
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Eye Institute
    1200 W Godfrey Ave Ste 3100, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 276-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Phoenixville Hospital
  • Pottstown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Cataract Removal Surgery
Keratitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Cataract Removal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Epi-LASIK Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?

    Oct 25, 2022
    I am so grateful to Dr Marcus Devlin (Spring House Eye Associates) for recommending that I visit Dr James Lewis in Elkins Park. Due to cataracts, my eye sight was gradually declining every year. On my first visit Dr Lewis and Dr McManamon clearly and thoroughly explained the corrective options available for my condition. After researching the options I decided that I wanted to see as good possible. Dr Lewis personally helped me acquire the Symfony intraocular lenses that are now implanted in my eyes. The result was, no more glasses and amazing overall eye sight improvement. While it is a serious personnel commitment to go through the entire process, in the end, it was a life changing experience. It has made a significant improvement in my quality of life. Anyone considering cataract surgery, why not go with the best - James S. Lewis, MD Highly Recommended.
    J Childers — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Lewis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Lewis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lewis to family and friends

    Dr. Lewis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lewis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Lewis, MD.

    About Dr. James Lewis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225092315
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Flinders Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke Eye Ctr|Duke Eye Ctr|Duke University Eye Center|Duke University Eye Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Marys Hosp|St Marys Hosp|St Marys Medical Center|St Marys Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Lewis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.