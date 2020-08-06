Overview

Dr. James Leu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Leu works at Valley Medical Group in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.