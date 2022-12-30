Overview

Dr. James Leonard, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Leonard works at Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Drainage and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.