Dr. James Leonard, DO
Overview
Dr. James Leonard, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mile Bluff Medical Center, Sauk Prairie Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo and UW Health University Hospital.
Locations
University of Wisconsin Health Research Park Clinic621 Science Dr, Madison, WI 53711 Directions (608) 263-8850
Phillips Drug Store Inc1040 Division St, Mauston, WI 53948 Directions (608) 847-7355
Sauk Prairie Healthcare Campus Clinic250 26th St Ste 120, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578 Directions (608) 643-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Mile Bluff Medical Center
- Sauk Prairie Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Leonard, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245295955
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.