Dr. James Lennon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lennon, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists308 Coliseum Dr Ste 120, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 745-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr. Lennon, he was very concerned and very helpful. I had to find a doctor closer to me which I do not think I can find one so nice and good. I wish him the best and I am very disappointed I have to go elsewhere. I would highly recommend him to anyone. Might I add he is very handsome also.
About Dr. James Lennon, DO
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1124339338
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lennon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lennon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lennon has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lennon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lennon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lennon.
