Dr. James Lenhard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Lenhard works at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.