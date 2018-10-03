Overview

Dr. James Lemley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thomson, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont McDuffie.



Dr. Lemley works at Center For Primary Care in Thomson, GA with other offices in Grovetown, GA and Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.