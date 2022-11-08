Dr. James Lemert Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemert Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lemert Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lemert Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Locations
Amarillo Urology Associates LLP1900 Medi Park Dr, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 355-9447
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Going to the urologist is not the most enjoyable trip one can make. Dr. Jas Lemert takes the worries away. He is so kind and compassionate and is a pleasure to visit with.
About Dr. James Lemert Jr, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemert Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemert Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemert Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemert Jr has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemert Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemert Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemert Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemert Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemert Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.