Dr. James Leland, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Leland, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Leland works at James F Leland MD in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James F Leland MD
    3850 Shore Dr Ste 305, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 298-3350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Circumcision
Down Syndrome
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Circumcision
Down Syndrome

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 13, 2018
    Dr Leland is the most patient physician I have ever met. He takes the time to explain things and answers all of your questions. As a new mom, he has reminded me I'm doing the best I know to do and had made me feel more at ease. You can truly tell how much he loves his patients and families.
    Indianapolis — Jan 13, 2018
    About Dr. James Leland, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851393102
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Leland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leland works at James F Leland MD in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Leland’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

