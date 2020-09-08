See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Covington, LA
Super Profile

Dr. James Leithead III, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Leithead III, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Leithead III works at Dr. James 'Buddy' Leithead III, MD in Covington, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA and Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Specialists of Louisiana
    7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 234-3000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    DISC of Louisiana - Slidell
    1570 Lindberg Dr Ste 8, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 309-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    James 'Buddy' Leithead III
    3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 934-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Leithead III, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1437473469
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson South Community Hospital
    Residency
    • Department of Surgery - Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Leithead III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leithead III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leithead III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leithead III has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leithead III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leithead III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leithead III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leithead III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leithead III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

