Dr. James Leithead III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Leithead III, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Leithead III works at
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Louisiana7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 234-3000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
DISC of Louisiana - Slidell1570 Lindberg Dr Ste 8, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (504) 309-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
James 'Buddy' Leithead III3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 934-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
ALTHOUGH I HAVEN'T HAD MY WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY YET, DR. LEITHEAD IS VERY COMPASSIONATE ABOUT MY OTHER HEALTH ISSUES AS WELL, I WISH THERE WERE MORE DOCTORS WHO TRULY CARE FOR THEIR PATIENTS AS HE DOES. CONTINUE BEING YOU ??
About Dr. James Leithead III, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, French
- 1437473469
Education & Certifications
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Department of Surgery - Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leithead III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leithead III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leithead III has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leithead III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leithead III speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leithead III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leithead III.
