Overview

Dr. James Lehmann Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Lehmann Jr works at Focal Point Vision Correction in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.