Overview

Dr. James Leggett, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Leggett works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.