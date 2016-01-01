Overview

Dr. James Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.