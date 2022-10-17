Overview

Dr. James Lee, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Lee works at Woodstock Family Prac/Urgt Care in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.