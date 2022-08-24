Dr. James Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Ent. & Allergy Specialists of Virginia PC44320 Premier Plz Ste 110, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 723-8727
Inova Loudoun Ambulatory Surgery Center44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 200, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 209-6465
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee listen to my concerns about my son ear and addressed them while also explaining so that I had a clear understanding.
About Dr. James Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326052184
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.