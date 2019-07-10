Overview

Dr. James Lee, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.