Dr. James Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lee, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Dept. of Medicine161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-0444Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions (212) 305-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is the absolute best at what he does. He and his staff were the perfect mix of professional while also having great bedside manner. He explained the process of the surgery I was having very clearly and his confidence and knowledge helped me feel at ease. I am healing just fine from surgery and you can barely see my scar. For someone like myself who had her thyroid completely removed you really wouldn’t be able to tell. If you’re visiting doctor Lee, stop your search there because he is simply the best!
About Dr. James Lee, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
