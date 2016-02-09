Dr. James Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lee, MD
Dr. James Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Providence Medical Institute Plastic Surgery11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 381, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 496-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The most kindest staff. Dr. Lee was beyond informative, patient and caring. He fully explained all my questions without any hesitation. A rare find of a fantastic doctor. Thank you Dr. Lee and Staff
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1225065659
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.