Dr. James Lee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Providence Medical Institute - Neurosurgery in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Medical Institute Plastic Surgery
    11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 381, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 496-7740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Bedsores
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 09, 2016
    The most kindest staff. Dr. Lee was beyond informative, patient and caring. He fully explained all my questions without any hesitation. A rare find of a fantastic doctor. Thank you Dr. Lee and Staff
    Kathy A in Granada Hills, CA — Feb 09, 2016
    About Dr. James Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1225065659
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Providence Medical Institute - Neurosurgery in Mission Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

