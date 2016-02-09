Overview

Dr. James Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Providence Medical Institute - Neurosurgery in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.