Dr. James Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Ucla Porter Ranch Primary Care and Specialties19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 722-1346
Santa Clarita - Primary & Specialty Care25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 202, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 432-2839
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Dr Lee has oustanding knowledge of Cardiology plus diet and nutrition that goes along with with it. He is very kind and courteous and make patient feel very comfortable. I accompanied my daughter on her visit to Dr Lee. My very best regards and best wishes to Dr Lee. Avinash apte
About Dr. James Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
