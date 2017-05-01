Overview

Dr. James Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at UCLA Health Porter Ranch Primary & Specialty Care in Porter Ranch, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

