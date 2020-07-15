Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Heartcare PC2021 Al Highway 157, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 737-1946
- 2 106 1st Ave Se, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 739-2600
- 3 1939 Main Ave SW, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 739-2600
-
4
Cullman Regional Medical Center1912 Al Highway 157, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 737-2095
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Outstanding doctor. Cares about your over health and well being!
About Dr. James Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1124100979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.