Overview

Dr. James Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Heartcare PC in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.