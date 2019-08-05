Overview

Dr. James Ledwith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ledwith works at HealthAlliance Fitchburg Family Practice in Fitchburg, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.