Overview

Dr. James Lebolt, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University - School of Osteopathic Medicine (SOM)|WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital.



Dr. Lebolt works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.