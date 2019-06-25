See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. James Lax, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Lax, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lax works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Excessive Sweating and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn
    160 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 988-5740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflux Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Diarrhea
Reflux Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Diarrhea

Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Therapy Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 25, 2019
    Dr. Lax is a super doctor. The best. He is kind, caring, gentle, friendly. His office is a very special place to visit. Of course a special doctor would have a special work place. When you need medical treatment for something intimate, maybe scary, rest your mind. You are with Super Dr.Lax!
    Diane Wintering in Manhattan, NY — Jun 25, 2019
    About Dr. James Lax, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1487651410
    Education & Certifications

    • Roosevelt Hospital
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lax works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lax’s profile.

    Dr. Lax has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Excessive Sweating and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lax speaks French and Spanish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

